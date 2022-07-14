ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

IMF in positive engagement with Argentina, welcomes govt efforts - spokesman

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund had a "very positive" first engagement with Argentina's recently named economy minister Silvina Batakis, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"I hope that our staff team on Argentina, including our resident representative in Buenos Aires, are already engaging with the minister and her technical team," said Fund spokesman Gerry Rice in a scheduled press briefing.

"We welcome efforts to strengthen expenditure controls, tax compliance, and public debt management coordination," he said.

Argentina is the IMF's largest debtor, with a $44 billion program that was approved by the board in late March.

Rice said the objectives of the program remain in place, even amid a very challenging global environment.

"We have had a very positive initial engagement with the minister, and we look forward to continuing to work constructively to achieve the agreed objectives," he said.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and David Lawder in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China pushes for U.N. arms embargo on Haiti criminal gangs

UNITED NATIONS, July 14 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it wants the United Nations Security Council to impose an arms embargo on criminal gangs in Haiti as the 15-member body negotiates a resolution to extend a U.N. political mission in the strife-torn Caribbean country.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economy#Govt#Debt Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Argentina
Reuters

U.S. and Saudi announce package of agreements during Biden trip

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States and Saudi Arabia on Friday made a package of announcements ranging from removing peacekeepers from a strategic island off the Saudi and Egyptian coasts to cooperation in mobile technology, during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy