Salt Lake City investigating two unrelated fatal crashes

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two separate fatal crashes Thursday afternoon.

Police said one of the crashes happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday near 4000 West 2100 North.

The crash involved one vehicle, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle, police report.

Despite life-saving efforts, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 70-year-old Norman Brent Stevenson, died at the scene.

Based on initial investigation, detectives report Stevenson may have lost control of his car while traveling on 2100 North. The car rolled several times before stopping "a long distance away," police report.

Investigators believe speed played a factor in the crash.

The second fatal crash officers investigated Thursday afternoon was near 555 East 400 South in Salt Lake City.

FOX 13 News

Officials said the crash involved a moped and car. The male driver of the moped died of his injuries despite life-saving efforts by responders, police said. The occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

Early investigation indicated the driver of the moped crashed into the car while traveling westbound on the sidewalk on 400 South. The car was stopped at the time of the crash, police report.

The identity of the moped driver was not disclosed pending family notifications.

All Westbound traffic on 400 South at 600 East was shut down for a few hours while the investigation was conducted.

The two crashes mark the 17th and 18th fatality on Salt Lake City streets in 2022.