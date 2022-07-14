ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany Earmarks Additional 2.4 Billion Eur This Year for Ukraine Refugee Relief

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is earmarking an additional 2.4 billion euros ($2.40 billion) this year to cover the financial expenses of caring for Ukrainian refugees in the country, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil was...

