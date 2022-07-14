ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Bakich eyeing pro ranks to round out baseball coaching staff

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Amown_0gg59zgk00

Erik Bakich will have seven assistants as part of his first extending coaching staff at Clemson.

Six of them, including former Clemson coach Jack Leggett, whose role has still yet to be nailed down, have been made public. The seventh is still a mystery.

To everyone other than Bakich, at least.

Bakich told The Clemson Insider this week he has zeroed in on someone currently in professional baseball for the final addition to his staff, though Bakich didn’t specify which level of the professional ranks. Bakich also declined to give a name or what type of role the person will fill on his staff since the hire hasn’t yet been officially approved by Clemson, but Bakich said a verbal agreement has been made.

“We’ve got the yes,” Bakich said. “We know who it is. I can’t say it yet, but everyone is going to be blown away and fired up when we announce his name. We are thrilled to get this guy.”

While Bakich wasn’t sure exactly when the hire would be finalized, he said an announcement could be closer to when the coach’s pro season is completed. Assuming the coach eventually puts pen to paper on a contract, he will join a staff that includes Nick Schnabel (assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator), Jimmy Belanger (pitching coach), Griffin Mazur (volunteer assistant), Brad Owens (director of operations), Ben Paulsen (director of player development) and Leggett.

Owens and Paulsen are the only holdovers from Monte Lee’s staff. Schnabel and Mazur were both part of Bakich’s staff at Michigan this past season while Belanger was previously the pitching coach at Florida State.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axUCb_0gg59zgk00

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from a prospect out of the Sunshine State in the class of 2023. Sanford (Fla.) Lake Howell High School right-handed pitcher Chance Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Saturday evening. Fitzgerald was previously committed to...
SANFORD, FL
The Spun

No. 2 Recruit GG Jackson Reportedly Flipping His Commitment

One of the best basketball recruits in the 2023 class is reportedly flipping his commitment. Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, GG Jackson is going to be flipping his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina. "According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to de-commit from North Carolina and enroll early...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Most 'Desirable' School In College Sports

According to Sports Illustrated, Ohio State is the most desirable school in college sports. Amid a rapidly changing landscape, SI ranked every Power 5 school to determine "who really brings what to the table." They examined five metrics -- football ranking, football attendance, academic rating, broadcast viewership, and an overall rating across all sports -- to determine a desirability score.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
HBCU Gameday

Deion Sanders says HBCU football powers have ‘a decision’ to make

Deion Sanders hasn’t been afraid to shake things up in HBCU football since he took over as Jackson State head football coach, and that trend continues. While Jackson State hosted an HBCU showcase for the XFL, Sanders was interviewed on ESPN. He was asked about the impact of re-alignment amongst the Power Five conferences in college football on HBCU football. Sanders stated that he thinks it will have a direct impact.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leggett
Person
Monte Lee
Person
Ben Paulsen
Person
Erik Bakich
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Finished 1st Round At The Open: Here's His Score

Tiger Woods has completed his first round at the 150th Open Championship. The three-time Claret Jug winner finished his Thursday at St. Andrews with a 6-over 78. Tiger got off to a rough start in today's round, notching a double-bogey on the first hole. Even with a birdie on No. 9, he finished the front nine with a disappointing 41.
GOLF
FanSided

UNC Basketball loses No. 1 recruit to a surprise school

UNC Basketball lost the national championship game and now lost one of their top recruits to a surprising team. After blowing a 15-point lead in the national championship game against Kansas, the UNC Tar Heels have suffered yet another loss, this time in recruiting. No. 1 2023 basketball recruit GG...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Intriguing 2024 Defensive Lineman

Michigan just landed a prospect from another country yesterday in Aymeric Koumba out of France. Today, it happened it again when Manuel Beigel out of Germany pledged to the Wolverines. Beigel is a 6-5, 282-pound 2024 prospect who can play both sides of the ball. Judging from his commitment post...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Coaching#Football Players#Professional Baseball
The Spun

4-Star Daylan Smothers, Nation's No. 9 RB, Announces Commitment

2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers has track speed and ranks as one of the top backs in his class. But only one team can claim his commitment. On Thursday, Smothers announced that he will be attending the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida State and N.C. State for his signature.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Big GG Jackson News

The college basketball world is abuzz with the news that five-star G.G. Jackson, the No. 2 player in the 2023 class, is reportedly set to decommit from North Carolina. Jackson is expected to flip from the Tar Heels to South Carolina and reclassify to enroll at his in-state school this fall. He'll suit up for the Gamecocks next season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Clemson Insider

Bakich: 'No excuses' for Clemson baseball not to be ACC contender in 2023

Clemson’s baseball program hasn’t been its usual self of late. After a stretch of playing in 28 of 29 NCAA Tournaments, the Tigers have gone two straight seasons without appearing in a regional. And a program that’s made the third-most College World Series appearances of any ACC team (12) has finished 11th or lower in the conference standings both years, something athletic director Graham alluded to shortly after making the decision in late May not to retain Monte Lee as the program’s head coach.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy