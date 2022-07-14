Bakich eyeing pro ranks to round out baseball coaching staff

Erik Bakich will have seven assistants as part of his first extending coaching staff at Clemson.

Six of them, including former Clemson coach Jack Leggett, whose role has still yet to be nailed down, have been made public. The seventh is still a mystery.

To everyone other than Bakich, at least.

Bakich told The Clemson Insider this week he has zeroed in on someone currently in professional baseball for the final addition to his staff, though Bakich didn’t specify which level of the professional ranks. Bakich also declined to give a name or what type of role the person will fill on his staff since the hire hasn’t yet been officially approved by Clemson, but Bakich said a verbal agreement has been made.

“We’ve got the yes,” Bakich said. “We know who it is. I can’t say it yet, but everyone is going to be blown away and fired up when we announce his name. We are thrilled to get this guy.”

While Bakich wasn’t sure exactly when the hire would be finalized, he said an announcement could be closer to when the coach’s pro season is completed. Assuming the coach eventually puts pen to paper on a contract, he will join a staff that includes Nick Schnabel (assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator), Jimmy Belanger (pitching coach), Griffin Mazur (volunteer assistant), Brad Owens (director of operations), Ben Paulsen (director of player development) and Leggett.

Owens and Paulsen are the only holdovers from Monte Lee’s staff. Schnabel and Mazur were both part of Bakich’s staff at Michigan this past season while Belanger was previously the pitching coach at Florida State.

