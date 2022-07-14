ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US solicits help as it defines old growth and mature forests

By Associated Press
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhjOW_0gg59prU00

U.S. officials on Thursday solicited outside help as they craft definitions of old growth and mature forests under an executive order from President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management issued a notice seeking public input for a “universal definition framework” to identify older forests needing protection.

Biden in April directed his administration to devise ways to preserve older forests as part of the government's efforts to combat climate change. Older trees release large volumes of global warming carbon when they burn.

Biden’s order called for the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management over the next year to define and inventory all mature and old growth forests on federal land. After that, the agencies must identify the biggest threats those forests face and come up with ways to save them.

There's disagreement over which trees to count. Environmentalists have said millions of acres of public lands should qualify. The timber industry and its allies have cautioned against a broad definition over concerns that could put new areas off limits to logging.

The Forest Service manages 209,000 square miles (541,000 square kilometers) of forested land, including about 87,500 square miles (226,000 square kilometers) where trees are older than 100 years.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees about 90,600 square miles (233,000 square kilometers) of forests.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Getting out of the political rut to solve the wilderness problem

Author’s Note: I’ve been working in various ways to protect Montana’s last roadless land for more than 50 years and have written extensively about all aspects of the wilderness issue. In this three-part commentary (yes, it’s only my opinion), I propose a framework for our best chance to finally resolve this seemingly endless controversy. This […] The post Getting out of the political rut to solve the wilderness problem appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
deseret.com

What Mitt Romney wants to do to help save Utah’s Great Salt Lake

With the Great Salt Lake dropping to its new historic low this summer and projected to decline even more before year’s end, there’s additional action on the table to help save it. On Thursday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, introduced the Great Salt Lake Recovery Act, legislation to study...
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#New Areas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West

The federal government has committed to spending nearly $1 million on six projects designed to protect and restore sagebrush habitat in Idaho.  Earlier this month, Department of Interior and Biden administration officials announced they are spending more than $9 million per year over the next five years on sagebrush habitat projects affecting Idaho and seven […] The post Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
marketplace.org

Feds tell western states to cut back on water from Colorado River — or else

The Colorado River is an economic engine for the west. It supports $1.4 trillion dollars of economic activity annually and 16 million jobs, according to a study by an Arizona State economics professor. Seven states and more than a dozen tribal nations rely on the Colorado River for municipal water supplies and to irrigate their crops.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'Green' federal policies creating tinderbox for Yosemite wildfire and others

As a wildfire rages in the iconic Yosemite National Park, "green" federal policies are being blamed for adding literal fuel to the fire. While members of Congress stop short of saying environmental policies caused this fire, it’s clear that the massive firestorms of the past decade would not have happened without the fuel to feed them. California House members have been trying for years to pass laws that would resume clearing tinder, but they have repeatedly been voted down.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Yosemite wildfire moving east into Sierra National Forest

A wildfire that threatened a grove of California's giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park was burning eastward into the Sierra National Forest on Wednesday. The Washburn Fire is one of dozens of blazes chewing through drought-parched terrain in the Western U.S. It has increased in size to more than 5.8 square miles (15 square kilometers), pushing containment from 22% down to 17%.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
thecheyennepost.com

Secretary Haaland announces expansion of national wildlife refuge system

MISSOULA, Mont. - U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced last week the expansion of national wildlife refuge system with lost trail conservation area in Montana. After 20 years talks have turned into action from federal down to the local level ensuring public access, recreation, and sustainable timber harvest stay strong across northwest Montana lands.
MONTANA STATE
worldanimalnews.com

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Sued By Conservation Groups For Failing To Provide Recovery Efforts For The Mexican Gray Wolf

Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) management rule that fails to provide for the recovery of the Mexican gray wolf, one of the most endangered mammals in the United States. The Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife are represented by Earthjustice in the suit and argue that FWS’s new rule fails to respond to ongoing genetic threats to Mexican gray wolves, sets an inadequate population target, and cuts wolves off from essential recovery habitat.
ARIZONA STATE
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy