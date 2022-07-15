ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ivana Trump's memoir: Look back at 8 revelations

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqQ6i_0gg59WHn00
Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images

Editor's note: This report was originally published on Oct. 9, 2017 and has been updated.

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73, the Trump family confirmed Thursday.

In her 2017 memoir, "Raising Trump," Ivana Trump wrote about her children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- and her marriage to Donald Trump, which ended in 1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIwyR_0gg59WHn00
Ivana Trump

The year her book was published, she sat down with ABC News' Amy Robach and reflected on her life journey, from growing up under communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia to marrying a future U.S. president.

In the interview, Ivana Trump said she had a “direct number” to the White House, turned down the U.S. ambassadorship to the Czech Republic and took “full credit” for raising her three children with Donald Trump.

Below are eight key revelations from Ivana Trump during the 2017 interview.

1. She turned down an offer to be a U.S. ambassador.

Ivana Trump said she had no desire to change places with Melania Trump, Donald Trump's current wife, who at the time of the interview was serving alongside her husband as first lady.

"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible," Ivana Trump said of the then-first lady. "It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."

She continued, "Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom."

She said that keeping her freedom also meant declining when the president of the Czech Republic wanted her to be the U.S. ambassador.

When asked by Robach what then-president Trump said about the offer, Ivana Trump replied, "Well, Donald called me and he said, 'If you want to take the position, I [will] give it to you.' I said, 'Donald, no. I want my freedom.'"

Speaking of her advice for his presidency, Ivana Trump said, "Sometimes I tell him to just, not to speak that much, and tweet are the tweets. I don't disagree with him because he has so much press against him, so if he says something his words are going to be twisted immediately."

"If he tweets, the whole world can really get his mind and what is his in mind, and he can tell it in his own words."

2. She was 'in charge' of raising her three kids.

When Donald and Ivana Trump divorced in 1992, she told him that when it came to raising their three children together, "There can be only one chef in the kitchen."

"I would go and call Donald, I said, 'Ivanka is going to Chapin, or she's going to go to the Georgetown University. Eric is going to go to Hill School,' and he said, 'OK,'" she recalled. "I was in charge."

She continued, "I just told him where they're going to go, and he said, 'OK.' He trusted my judgment, because I know the personality of my kids."

During the formative years of their children's childhoods, Donald Trump was "on the telephone making the deals," she said. She takes "full credit" for raising Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, she added.

"He was a loving father, don't get me wrong, and he was a good provider, but he was not the father which would take a stroll and go to the Central Park or go play to baseball with them or something," she said, adding, "It was only until they were about 18-years-old [that] he could communicate with them, because he could start to talk business with them.

"Before, he really didn't know what conversation to strike with the little kids."

3. Her divorce from Donald Trump impacted his political career.

Then-President Trump could have accomplished his political ambitions much earlier had it not been for the scandal that engulfed his marriage to Ivana Trump, she said.

"Donald got [a] letter from President Reagan and he said, 'You should run for president,' and that was 20 years ago," she said. "And I think he could do it if there would not be a scandal."

She added, "You know, because every American woman hated him, and every American hated him. There was no way he could run during the scandal time."

Ivana Trump was married to Trump from 1977 to 1992, when their marriage dissolved amid revelations that he was having an affair with Marla Maples, who later became his second wife.

Ivana Trump has forgiven her former husband, but said she will never forgive Maples, whose affair with her husband was splashed on the New York tabloids.

"I never accepted her apology," Ivana Trump said. "She ruined my family and my marriage."

4. She says Donald Trump gave her 'opportunity.'

When asked whether she believed Donald Trump was sexist, she spoke about her own experience while married to the real estate mogul.

"Donald gave me all the opportunity to go and prove myself," she said. "I built the Commander Hotel. I built the Trump Tower. Then Donald [sent] me to Atlantic City, and I was flying at 8 in the morning after breakfast with the kids to Atlantic City on the helicopter."

She continued, "I think that Donald supports the woman. He loves the woman. Always did. He definitely respected women."

Ivana Trump said she had "not really" spoken to the president about the "Access Hollywood" tape that was released during the presidential campaign. In the 2005 video, Trump, then the star of NBC's "The Apprentice," brags about his ability to grope women because he's "a star."

Shortly after the recording was released in October 2016, Trump apologized in a video statement and then, during a CNN presidential debate, Trump told moderator Anderson Cooper, that it was "locker room talk." "I’m not proud of it," he said. :" apologize to my family. I apologize to the American people. Certainly I’m not proud of it. But this is locker room talk."

Ivana Trump said of her former husband, "He was not really disrespectful. He just jokes. Sometime he said things which are silly."

When asked by Robach whether she thought he was joking about grabbing women, Ivana Trump added, "OK, well, that was one instance, and I just wouldn't, I don't want to go into it."

5. She believed her daughter could also be president.

Ivana said she could see both her daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her son-in-law, Jared Kushner, becoming future presidents. They served at the time of the interview as senior advisers in the Trump White House.

"I think they both could do it," she said of her daughter and Kushner, who moved their three children to Washington, D.C., from New York.

"[The] only thing which I regret [is] that Ivanka moved to Washington, so I don't see the grandkids that often, I don't see her that often," she said. "But everything else they do, it's their destination, you know. They do what they want to do and, like I said, they don't cheat, steal and lie and as long as they do that, it's OK with me."

Ivana Trump revealed she thought it was her daughter who could best voice a difference of opinion to the president.

"Oh, absolutely. Ivanka is number one," she said. "All my kids are, you know, they're not afraid of him. A lot of people, they're afraid to criticize him and they sort of stay behind. But my kids tell him exactly, you know, how they feel, and you take it or leave it."

6. Marrying into the Trump family was not intimidating.

Ivana Trump said she was taken by Donald Trump's looks and his mind when they met in the 1970s.

When it came time to propose, she said Donald Trump tried to woo her beforehand by warning her of what her life would be without him.

"For months before, you know, he said, 'If you're not going to go marry me, you're going to ruin your life,'" she recalled.

The couple wed in what Ivana Trump described as a wedding with six of her friends from Montreal, where she lived before the nuptials, and 600 people from New York.

"I did not know anybody," she said.

Once she was a Trump, Ivana encountered the patriarch of the family, her husband’s father, real estate developer Fred Trump.

"Fred Trump was [a] really brutal father," she said. "We went to Tavern on the Green for the brunch one Sunday and [Trump’s] father ordered a steak. So all the, you know, the sisters and brothers, they ordered a steak."

"And I said, 'Waiter, can I have a filet of sole? And Fred looked up at the waitress and, 'No, she's going to have a steak.' I look up at the waiter, I said, 'No, Ivana is going to have a filet of sole,' -- because if I would let him just [roll] right over me, it would be all my life and I would not allowed it."

7. Donald Trump worried his son could be a 'loser.'

When Ivana Trump was pregnant with the couple's first child, she said her husband told her they could not name their son Donald Trump Jr. because of a specific concern.

"I said, 'Why not?'" she recalled. "He said, 'How about if he's a loser?'"

She continued, "So I said, 'This is going to be what it is. I carry my kid for nine months, and this is what's going to be. And the same was with Ivanka. He wanted to call Ivanka Tiffany, because we got the heir rights for the Trump Tower from [luxury retailer] Tiffany."

Donald and Ivana Trump named their only daughter Ivanka. Donald Trump would go onto have another daughter, named Tiffany, with Maples.

Donald and Ivana Trump's oldest son, 44-year-old Donald Trump, Jr., would go on to join the family's real estate business and also supported his father in his two presidential campaigns.

Donald Trump Jr., found himself at the center of a political firestorm involving his father's presidency in 2017 when it was revealed that he met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a television interview after the meeting was made public, Donald Trump Jr., admitted the situation may have been mishandled, but he said that the meeting was "a nothing."

8. Ivana Trump's children and former husband did not read her memoir before it was published.

Ivana Trump said her three children had not yet read "Raising Trump," though they each contributed writings. Donald Trump had also not read the book, she said.

"It's about my life and raising my kids," she explained. "And he's in the book because he was father of the kids, but I did not ask him for permission."

ABC News' John Santucci and Jennifer Pereira contributed to this report.

Comments / 11

Related
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Trump
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Marla Maples
Person
Amy Robach
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Fred Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News#Communist#The White House
GMA

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate Malia Obama's 24th birthday

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old. Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby. "Happy birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?

According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
POTUS
GMA

GMA

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy