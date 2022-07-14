Phelps Back In Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prominent prison reform advocate committed an “evil act” when he disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of an under-construction Tennessee jail, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall testified in court Tuesday. Alex Friedmann is charged with vandalism over $250,000 in a case that Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter told the jury in opening statements would sound like a “made up case from a Hollywood movie.” Hunter said Friedmann had already been going in the building for several months when a sheriff’s office official first noticed in...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO