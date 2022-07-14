ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘It Spit Me Out’: Man Saved By Off-Duty Sacramento Police Officer After Great White Attack Shares Story

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeF7u_0gg59FWg00

SALINAS (CBS13) — The swimmer who was attacked by a great white shark off the California coast is now sharing his story.

He’s alive thanks in part to an off-duty Sacramento police officer and his wife.

Steve Bruemmer was swimming off the coast of Pacific Grove last month almost finished – just about 150 yards from the beach – when the shark went on the attack.

“Just wham! I don’t even know exactly what happened,” Bruemmer said. “Well, it turns out I was bit ferociously by a shark right across my thighs and abdomen.”

Bruemmer says the shark grabbed him and pulled in down in the water.

“Then, of course, it spit me out,” Bruemmer said.

Underwater, Bruemmer says the shark was looking right at him. Thinking that it would attack him again, he says he managed to push it away.

“I pushed it with my hand and I kicked at it with my foot, and it left,” Bruemmer said.

Bruemmer says he started yelling for help and that off-duty Sacramento police officer Paul Bandy and his wife Amee Johns were paddleboarding nearby. The pair then jumped into action.

Johns told KSBW that Bruemmer was bleeding severely. He had also suffered a broken femur.

After being treated for the injuries, Breummer left a Salinas hospital earlier this week.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

1 arrested after early-morning Sacramento shooting injures 1 person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested after an early-morning shooting that injured one person in Sacramento, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 16, 2022. The shooting happened on Saturday around 8:06 a.m. in the 4500 block of 10th Avenue, which is just off of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Teen robbed and attacked in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 5 a.m. on Friday a teen was attacked and robbed by a group of unknown people near Jesuit High School in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The parent of the teen called the sheriff’s office at around 5:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office, and said […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

CHP: Suspect arrested in shooting, robbing of homeless man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a Stockton man suspected of shooting and robbing a homeless man who was at an encampment located on state property The encampment was near Interstate 5 and March Lane in San Joaquin County. According to the CHP, 32-year-old Johnny Mata shot a man at the encampment […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Yuba City resident attacks deputy with bear spray

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 1:34 p.m. Friday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious vehicle near South Barrett Road, Yuba City. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy responded and talked to 35-year-old Yuba City resident Christopher Matthew-Tyler Kelsey. The deputy recognized Kelsey and had prior knowledge that Kelsey had a felony warrant.
YUBA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Local
California Accidents
Salinas, CA
Accidents
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Salinas, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in San Jose the Plant shopping center shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said they are investigating their 22nd murder of the year after a shooting at the 2100 block of Monterey Road. At around 6 a.m., officers arrived at the Plant shopping center and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Great White Shark#Swimming#Shark Week#Accident#Ksbw
CBS Sacramento

Off-Duty Firefighter Pulls Unconscious Man From Burning SUV Along I-80 In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An off-duty El Dorado County fire captain is being credited with saving a man who was trapped inside a burning vehicle. “It was absolutely the right place at the right time,” said Capt. Jacob Poganski with the El Dorado County Fire Department. Jacob Poganski was driving home from dinner with his wife last Sunday night along Interstate 80 near Antelope Road in Sacramento C (credit: Christy Poganski) ounty when they saw that a Ford Explorer SUV had just crashed into the center divider. “We knew that it could be a life-threatening situation,” said Poganski. The impact was so severe that it bent...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 Redding men die in crash with big rig in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. - Two men from Redding were killed in a crash with a big rig in Woodland on Friday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP responded to a crash on southbound Interstate-5 at County Road 96 at about 6:30 a.m. The two men who were killed were in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in recent string of burglaries in Stockton

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Stockton Police General Crimes Detectives have been working on a series of business burglaries that have taken place mainly in the Downtown Stockton corridor since April 2022. During the investigation, detectives identified Ruben Manuel Martinez, 33, as the burglar. Detectives took him into custody on July 1, 2022, and arrested him for the following burglary cases:
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woodland Police pursue 40-year-old with blown tire

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Even with a tire beginning to fall apart a Woodland man led police on a vehicle pursuit on Friday, according to the Woodland Police Department. The pursuit took place around 11:12 p.m. after the officer said he saw the 40-year-old man run a red light at East Main Street and County Road 102.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Redding men killed in Woodland I-5 fatal collision

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision on I-5 south of County Road 69 between a Dodge pick-up truck and a big rig left two dead, according to CHP. CHP said the fatal crash occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday with the two fatalities being two Redding men inside the Dodge.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigate fatal shooting at shopping center early Friday

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting that injured one victim early Friday morning, according to authorities.The San Jose Police Department received the call about the shooting at around 6 a.m. Officers responded to the scene that occurred in the Plant Shopping Center located on Curter Avenue at Monterey Road. One adult male victim was found injured. Police did not initially provide any information on the victim's condition  San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 7 a.m.Police said most if not all businesses were closed at the time of the shooting. At around...
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox40

Arrest made in shooting death of teen on Nisperos Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the July 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old on Nisperos Street. Police said officers were called to the scene of a person shot on July 12 around 10:00 p.m. where they...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Involves Multiple Vehicles

Accident at Elk Grove Florin Road Causes Injuries in Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles and reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on July 12. The collision happened at the intersection of northbound Elk Grove Florin Road at Florin Road around 7:33 a.m. Two Honda Civics and a Chevy Tahoe were involved in the accident, while another driver fled the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
74K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy