Adobe created both Illustrator and Photoshop, both are used for graphics and sometimes they can do some of what each can do. However, both Illustrator and Photoshop are best suited for different things. Photoshop is a raster graphics software and is best suited for editing, photo restorations, and other things that have to do with images that are already created. Illustrator is best used for creating new work and artwork for large projects.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO