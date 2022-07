SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When someone calls 911, the odds are that it’s one of the worst times in their lives. Dispatch is critical because police, fire, and EMS could be walking into a situation blind without them. Therefore, it is crucial that there is not only a dedicated staff but also enough people around the clock to field those calls and relay them to the proper authorities.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO