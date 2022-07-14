ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Suspects in custody after high speed vehicle pursuit with shots fired in Madison

amazingmadison.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement are currently on the scene investigating a high speed vehicle pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the city of Madison Thursday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg...

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Update on 2 arrested after lengthy pursuit to Madison, officer-involved shooting

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents and DCI provide more information on the two suspects arrested after Thursday′s lengthy police chase to Madison, and shots exchanged with officers. According to court documents, the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force had been informed that 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr....
siouxcountyradio.com

Ireton Woman Arrested Following Report of Car in Ditch

An Ireton woman was arrested after authorities responded to a report of a car in a ditch west of Ireton Thursday morning. 31-year-old Kate Holtrop of Ireton, was driving south on Dove Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch. She got back onto Dove Avenue, lost control of the vehicle again and entered the east ditch, where the vehicle became stuck. Responding deputies suspected Holtrop was under the influence of alcohol; they also discovered a loaded shotgun in the vehicle.
IRETON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, SD
City
Madison, SD
Madison, SD
Crime & Safety
County
Minnehaha County, SD
Minnehaha County, SD
Crime & Safety
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired during lengthy pursuit; 2 arrested in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two people have been arrested following a lengthy police chase during which shots were fired from the suspects’ vehicle. Law enforcement initially attempted to pull the vehicle over Thursday afternoon on Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota. However, authorities say the suspects refused to stop, and ended up leading officers on a chase.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Lake County

A Wakonda man has been arrested in connection with a couple of stolen vehicle reports in Madison on Tuesday. The Madison Police Department responded to the two reports during the day on Tuesday. After arriving at the report of the second stolen vehicle, Madison Police Officers located the first one that was reported stolen abandoned nearby. The second report was for a pickup and trailer. On Tuesday evening, law enforcement received a report of a male trying to retrieve a vehicle from a tow yard in Chester. Officers confirmed that the person, later identified as Christopher Barta of Wakonda, had arrived in Chester in the stolen pickup from the second report. Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department officers responded and took Barta into custody. Through the investigation, the missing trailer was also located in the Chester area. Barta was charged with three counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rural Ashton pair charged for meth, pipe

ASHTON—A rural Ashton couple was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests of 52-year-old Michael Lawrence McDonald and 50-year-old Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from them being found in possession of...
ASHTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Kjam News
gowatertown.net

Gunshots fired in police pursuit in Lake County, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D.–Two suspects are in custody after they lead law enforcement in a chase and gun fire in Lake County and Madison, South Dakota Thursday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says the South Dakota Highway Patrol was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 29. The pursuit continued...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Deuel County teen found

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County say a teen who was reported missing in Clear Lake Thursday afternoon has been found. Thursday, July 14 – 5 p.m. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
97X

Seriously? Woman Arrested For Driving Stolen SUV To Pick Up Boyfriend From Jail

On today's episode of idiot criminals, a 41-year-old woman in South Dakota was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from jail. The arrest occurred on Friday, July 8th at 2 a.m. in Rock Rapids. The Sioux Falls woman identified as Jamie Marie Estenson was charged with first-degree theft, operation without a registration card or plate, no valid driver’s license, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for hitting wife

ORANGE CITY—A 72-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Mark Edmund Plendl stemmed from him calling to report he had assaulted his wife at their residence...
ORANGE CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Two cited for trespassing on golf course

ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
brookingsradio.com

Motorcycle Collides with Deer

An Arlington man sustains serious but non-life threatening injuries in a motorcycle vs deer accident yesterday evening. The Brookings County Sheriff’s office says it happened shortly after 5:30pm on Highway 81 near 197th avenue. Twenty-six year old Wesley Hurley of Arlington was driving northbound when a deer entered the roadway. Hurley was unable to avoid the collision.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man and woman arrested after crashing stolen car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car led authorities in Brookings on a search for the driver and suspects. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:53 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 205th Street and 468th Avenue in rural Brookings County.
KELOLAND TV

6th and Cleveland crime; missing 1-year-old; Aberdeen drug dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. There are still a lot of questions surrounding Monday’s officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls. We know that shots were fired and no one was hit. but at this time, the police chief is unable to comment on whether the suspect fired at officers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man charged with assault and intent to commit murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun at a home and shooting a child. A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge Raul Mata with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder and other charges. The crime...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who flashed a gun in a Walmart. Sargent Michelle Hackett with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the incident took place over the weekend. The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls Walmart.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced for distributing meth on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. Court documents say 46-year-old Lew Bettelyoun was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in September 2018. Additional charges of Carrying a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Offense and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person were added a month later.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy