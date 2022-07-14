ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandi Glanville Explains How ‘Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club’ Was Like the Early Days of ‘RHOBH’

By Charna Flam
 2 days ago
NBCU’s streaming service Peacock might have perfected the ultimate “Real Housewives” show with “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.”. Technically the second season of “Girls Trip,” the newest installment stars former “Housewives” who famously exited their cities: “Atlanta’s” Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille Sterling, “Beverly Hills’” “New York’s” Dorinda...

