BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a heated primary, that has rare attention. State’s attorneys in Vermont historically stay on the job for more than one, four-year term, and often don’t have serious primary challengers. A county’s state’s attorney has no direct oversight and can make their policies. In Chittenden County, policies and public safety are the sticking points in the Democratic primary. Ted Kenney from Williston is seeking his party’s nomination, against incumbent Sarah George.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO