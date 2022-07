The desire to help at-risk youth is what lead James Hankinson to start Hankinson Boxing Gym in Aiken. “Gloves Up, Guns Down” is the motto of the gym which was started in 2015, he said. At the gym, he works to help youth ages 8-18 because he wants to make a difference, and this was the only way he knew how because he boxed from ages 8 to 16.

