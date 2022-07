Southern Boone County Library will have story time in its meeting room at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 5. Registration is required. Author Aaron Fox will read aloud his new book that tells of Truman the Tiger searching far and wide for his roar and eventually becoming MU's mascot. There will be crafts and gifts as well. Ages 4 and older are invited to Callaway County Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO