Raleigh, NC

The Canes make big moves and Progressive passes on continuing Mayfield commercials

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes barely had time to process the loss of free-agent forward Vincent Trocheck to the Metropolitan Division rival New York Rangers on a seven-year deal worth $39.4 million after the team pulled off a deal with the salary cap stretched Vegas Golden Knights to acquire forward Max Pacioretty and...

