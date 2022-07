So I work at walmart neighborhood market and when i went out for my 1st break i seen something hanging from a tree and it was a quilted heart. We just had our 1st grandson born July 8th he was born early at 33 weeks and he is in the nicu in a hospital 2 1/2 hrs away from home due to him coming while we were on vacation. I lost my Daddy last August and have been praying for a sign from him that little man will be ok and i feel as if that my dad placed it for me to find!!! I really needed it!! And i will be making one myself and will continue passing the blessings.

DALLAS, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO