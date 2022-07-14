ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Higher prices and short supply of materials could increase cost of downtown Knoxville stadium

WBIR
 2 days ago

When Randy Boyd first proposed the project,...

Knoxville, TN
WATE

Sevierville restaurants struggle under boil water notice

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A water boil notice is affecting homeowners and businesses in Sevierville. One business owner says it’s affecting their bottom line, but they say they’re doing everything to keep their doors open. Liz Beth’s family owns several restaurants in Sevierville and Sevier County.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Developer purchases entire block of Cumberland Avenue businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Nick McBride, the Knox County register of deeds, said he wouldn't be surprised if a new development springs up between 19th and 20th Street on Cumberland Avenue soon. "Cumberland Avenue seems to be making a transformation," McBride said. "We've seen lots of developments where developers and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Roll that beautiful bean footage' | Bush Beans reopens museum, focusing on history of homegrown business

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Bush Beans in Jefferson County just opened its revamped museum and visitor center after being closed for about six months. Now, people of all ages can step inside and learn about the company's history in an interactive way, and it's all for free. The homegrown business is bringing in families from across the globe, while also boosting the local economy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Sequoyah Hills Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. One park in West Knoxville is a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog. Sequoyah Hills Park is located off Cherokee Boulevard in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood near the Sequoyah Greenway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Madisonville receives 'Tennessee Main Street' accreditation from state for downtown development and historic preservation

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Madisonville became the 43rd community to get a Tennessee Main Street accreditation on Wednesday, joining 42 other communities receiving training and support to revitalize their downtown areas. The program focuses on sustainably reusing historic commercial buildings for community events and developing the community's economy. Madisonville recently...
MADISONVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Converted Train Caboose Airbnb in Pigeon Forge, TN

All aboard this 1916 train caboose converted into a beautiful Airbnb in Pigeon Forge. When it comes to the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg areas, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, there are so many things for you to see and do there. Unique attractions and delicious food are plentiful there. The same can be said for lodging in that area too. We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, even some pretty cool yurts. There are a lot of unique places that you can stay while spending time in the Smoky Mountains, and I think we just found another place you can add to that list.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Sevier County water service restored after water boil advisory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Homes in Sevierville and parts of Sevier County are advised to boil all drinking water or use bottled water until further notice after water treatment plant operations were disrupted by flash flooding in the area. The drinking water warning applies to all Sevierville Water System...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

East TN man narrowly avoids Amazon Prime Day scam

A retired Department of Energy Supervisor almost fell for an Amazon Prime Day scam. Walt Kelly uses Amazon regularly to buy personal products and household goods. So when he received a message from someone claiming he was with Amazon, he believed them.
KNOXVILLE, TN

