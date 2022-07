(Marquette County, MI) - A Powell Township man who walked away from his residence has been found safe. Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue were dispatched to Saux Head Lake Road yesterday afternoon just before 2. Search and Rescue located the man about 2-and-a-half miles away on a two-rut trail north of County Road KE west of County Road 550. The man was found in good condition and returned to his residence.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO