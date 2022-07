“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with, and he believed in me,” Machine Gun Kelly said midway through his Wednesday (July 13) show at The Forum in Los Angeles, per Page Six. “And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight.” Out came Travis, 46, to sit behind the drum set while MGK (Colson Baker, 32) launched into the title track to his album, Tickets To My Downfall. It marked Travis’s first public performance since he was hospitalized with pancreatitis late last month.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO