ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania making election changes

By Tom Lehman
WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 15

Jada Robbins
2d ago

My sister (69) received her 2nd mail in ballot yesterday, unreguested. Burned it.

Reply(4)
6
Related
philasun.com

Constitutional abortion amendment advances in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican state senators outvoted impassioned Democratic opposition late Thursday to advance a proposal to add language to the Pennsylvania Constitution stating explicitly that the document does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The chamber’s Rules Committee teed up the package...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Grove Calls On PA State Department To Fulfill Constitutional Amendment Publication Requirements

HARRISBURG – With the November general election fast approaching, York County Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, called on the Department of State to complete publication requirements for several constitutional amendments approved by the General Assembly. State laws dictate that proposed amendments must be advertised in two publications in each county no more than three months from the next general election. Under the timeline, the five proposed amendments included in the recently approved Senate Bill 106 and the amendment in House Bill 14 must be published by Aug. 8. To encourage the department to meet the timeline, Grove sent Acting Secretary Leigh Chapman a letter which can be read by CLICKING THIS LINK. Grove asked for an update on the department’s progress in preparing publication statements, text of the questions electors would see on the ballot, the dates the statements will be published, or dates they have been published, among other questions. In the letter, Grove said, “In light of the department missing the deadline to publish the ballot questions proposed in House Bill 963 of last session pertaining to child sex abuse, I believe it is important we, as legislators, make sure these issues don’t happen again.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State
6abc Action News

Pa. Department of State sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes - the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Endangered Species in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission

(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUSL Power 99

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: New law is past due to protect vulnerable elderly

The highest duty of law is to protect the vulnerable. Perhaps the most important aspect of that is safeguarding those people from the individuals meant to do the protecting. Pennsylvania is living up to that responsibility with a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this week. State Rep. Carrie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy