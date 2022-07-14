Corning resident arrested on drug-related charges

Search warrants served at two Corning locations resulted in a drug-related arrest on Wednesday, July 13.

The warrants were served by the Corning Police Department, Tehama County District Attorney’s Office and Tehama County Major Crimes task force around 8 a.m. at the residence of 35-year-old Jaime Farias on the 2000 block of Blossom Avenue and Bob's Tires, 1723 Solano St., where he is branch manager.

During the search at the Blossom Avenue residence police reportedly located multiple baggies of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Police said the drugs were accessible to children in the home.

Farias was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $93,000 bail and suspicion of felony child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of cocaine for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.