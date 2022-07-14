ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Police chief says crime is down due to help from community

 2 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Community members and Fort Worth police officers have been working hand in hand trying to get crime down. The chief said crime is down and the department couldn’t have done it without the communities help. Local pastors from high-crime areas rallied to end...

CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for burglary, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for burglary, the department announced Thursday.Officials said on July 8, police responded to a burglary call after citizens reported an individual had forced his way into a residence with a gun.During their investigation, officers learned that detective Bryan Lafaurie -- who was off-duty at that time -- had entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property.Lafaurie was then placed on restricted duty and "stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations," the department stated in a press release."The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."On July 12, the Fort Worth Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie and Lafaurie subsequently turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail.Lafaurie has been with the department for eight years and was most recently assigned to the digital forensics unit.
FORT WORTH, TX
Woman missing since Thursday found safe, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police have located a woman who was missing since Thursday evening. Roxane Reza was reported missing after last being seen on foot, just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, near Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane in Northeast Dallas. She was found safe Saturday morning. Police have not released...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Police Teaching Free Active Shooter Response Training Courses

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Fort Worth Police Department is teaching educators across North Texas how to respond in the event of an active shooter. Sergeant Christopher Leary is the supervisor of the Reality Based Training Unit and said most teachers aren’t trained on how to respond and may encourage students to hide. This free class will teach them to shift their thinking to “avoid, deny and defend.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Police Arrest Man After 4-Wheeler Pursuit in East Dallas

A wanted man is in custody after being pursued by Dallas Police Friday morning while riding a four-wheeler in neighborhoods and parks around East Dallas. Dallas Police told NBC 5 that officers were trying to arrest the man when he slipped away on the all-terrain vehicle. From Texas Sky Ranger,...
DALLAS, TX
CLEAR Alert Issued for Missing Forest Hill Woman

Forest Hill Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman missing for nearly a week who they believe may be in imminent danger. Police issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Wright who was last seen July 10 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Colonial Drive.
FOREST HILL, TX
Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer. Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants. Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her. Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.
PLANO, TX
Two North Texas men found guilty of participating in Capitol riot sentenced in court

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.Judge Emmet G. Sullivan...
DALLAS, TX
Flower Mound police assist with huge fentanyl, weapon bust

The Flower Mound Police Department assisted with several area law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration on a large recent drug and gun bust. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office announced late last month that 15,000 fentanyl pills and 11 weapons were seized, and 11 suspects were arrested, two of them also being charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The TCSO worked with the DEA, FMPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department and Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the search warrants and make the arrests and seizures.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas man killed in police shooting during confrontation, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — One man is dead in Grand Prairie after officers shot him during an attempted arrest where police say he reached for a handgun. Officers responded to a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway. A woman had reported she was in fear for her daughter's safety due to a man, 31-year-old Dallas resident Romayne Manuel, arriving at her residence who was involved in a previous domestic violence assault, Grand Prairie police say.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Dallas domestic violence shelters warn against complacency as another mother is killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It happens more often than the headlines suggest. In Dallas overnight, another woman killed by an intimate partner. The victim's 14-year-old daughter shot as well. It is a right now reminder, advocates say, that for far too many women, the greatest danger is found close to home. "The numbers are still staggering," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter. "We know that one out of every three women in the state of Texas will know domestic violence."And other advocates are sounding similar warnings."62% of women who are killed, are killed by an intimate partner," says Mimi Sterling, CEO...
DALLAS, TX
