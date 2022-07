BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A scam warning from police in Bolivar, Mo. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, a man claiming to work with ADT Security Services is going to door to door, offering to sell security products and services. In at least one instance, he approached the owner of a home that was just purchased and said he was there as part of the closing of the real estate sale.

BOLIVAR, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO