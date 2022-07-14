ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

More Homeowners Dropping Selling Prices

themreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedfin found that 61.5% of homes listed in the area dropped their prices in June, the largest such drop among 97 of the top metropolitan areas in the country. Price drops are a common feature of a cooling housing market as home sellers are contending with apprehensive buyers amid rising mortgage...

themreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in 15 Days or Less

The housing market may finally be starting to cool, but homes are still selling faster than they did at this time last year. Homes were on the market for a median of 31 days in May, according to data from Realtor.com. That’s four days faster compared to the same period in 2021, though it's significantly slower than the 21 days homes spent on the market at the beginning of the year.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Is the Worst State for Renters

Home prices have risen sharply in the last two years. At the same time, rent prices have soared. People who cannot afford down payments often rent instead. Others do not want to be tied to home for years, so renting makes it easier for them to relocate Home prices have risen sharply for two specific […]
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

Home sellers are realizing it's no longer their housing market

The housing market has rapidly changed. Sellers, once in the driver’s seat at the start of the year, are much more accommodating to complete a home sale as borrowing costs skyrocket for buyers. A growing number of home sellers have been forced to readjust their home prices in recent...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singer Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Price Drop#Metropolitan Areas#Market Impact#Boise
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City Where Homes Are Selling Fastest

The housing market has exploded over the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller Index, home prices have moved up by 20% a month year over year for most months so far in 2022. Much of the increase has been due to low mortgage rates. The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage […]
RALEIGH, NC
MarketRealist

Redfin and Other Housing Data Point to a Housing Market Correction Ahead

For the last two years, the U.S. housing market has been red hot. The pandemic boosted demand for houses, and in 2021, home sales were at their highest in 15 years. The historically low interest rates also tempted potential buyers. The situation, however, might be changing now, with mortgage rates touching higher highs. Real estate company Redfin has reported big drops in demand and price cuts. Does it expect a housing market correction?
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

Home Sales Fell Through at a Stunning Rate in June

Roughly 14.9% of all house-purchase agreements fell through in June, a new high since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. These roughly 60,000 deals on homeownership were all previously under contract but were canceled, according to a report released Monday from real estate brokerage Redfin. Redfin analyzed data from the...
BUSINESS
Forbes Advisor

Mortgage Rates Surge, But Housing Market Is Looking Better For Buyers

Rates for home loans jumped this week, even as evidence points to a housing market that may be starting to tip in favor of buyers. The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.51% for the week ending July 14, up 21 basis points—one-one hundredth of a point—from the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago at this time, the popular product was roughly half that, at 2.88%.
REAL ESTATE
Money

5 Signs the Housing Market Is Finally Cooling Down

Talk about a turnaround: After two years of extreme bidding wars, packed open houses and sky-high prices, the housing market is finally starting to cool off. While experts generally agree that the United States is not headed for a housing crash like the one that precipitated the Great Recession, some say there’s a risk of a correction — a type of pullback that’s typically more common and less intense than a crash.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Housing Market: A Mountain of Woes Just Keeps Rising

The housing market is not a pretty thing right now. Soaring prices and mortgage rates have made homes unaffordable for many buyers, and sales are falling as a result. Here’s the latest piece of bad news: 60,000 home-purchase agreements collapsed in June, equal to 14.9% of homes that went under contract in the month, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. (Keep in mind that not all the contracts that tanked in June were signed in June.)
REAL ESTATE
insideedition.com

Record Inflation and Rising Interest Rates Prompt Housing Market Downturn

Shocking new data released Wednesday shows inflation in June rose 9.1% from a year ago — that's the highest 12-month increase in 40 years. The news is adding to fears of a recession. It’s also affecting the housing market, and the sky-high real estate prices are now finally coming back down to earth.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy