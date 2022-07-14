NIL policy reaction across Susquehanna Valley

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca will have a three-way race for mayor this fall, as Katie Sims has jumpstarted an independent campaign for the city’s top spot. Sims, aligned with the growing Solidarity Slate block, is attempting a run to the left of current Acting Mayor Laura Lewis, who is running as a Democrat and was appointed to her current role by former Mayor Svante Myrick when he stepped down. Republican Zachary Winn will also be on the ballot in November. The winner will only serve a one-year term, finishing off Myrick’s term.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO