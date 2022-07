BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From live music in a vibrant atmosphere, to being able to walk around with a cold drink in hand, Fountain Row is in full swing. Bowling Green resident Mike Anderson says, “I was excited to come out tonight. I knew there was going to be some cold beer, and it’s a beautiful day and I’ve been waiting for Downtown to kind of open up, get a few more things going. So when I heard about the ability to kind of walk around with your beer, enjoy the atmosphere and everything, I was excited.”

