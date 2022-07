SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoon rains fells on all three of Utah’s biggest wildfires on Wednesday, and the Jacob City Fire is now 35% contained. The Jacob City, Dry Creek and Halfway Hill fires all saw at least 1/10 of an inch of rain — and while not monumental, the wetting rain reached the flames in Tooele County and less gusty wind conditioned helped firefighters in Millard County.

