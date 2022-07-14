ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Orange, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard, Indian River, Okeechobee, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard; Indian River; Okeechobee; Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Okeechobee County in east central Florida Western Indian River County in east central Florida South central Brevard County in east central Florida Southeastern Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blue Cypress Lake, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blue Cypress Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Lucie County in east central Florida Northeastern Okeechobee County in east central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Drum, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum, Four Seasons Estates, Whispering Pines and Country Hills Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Lake. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eustis, Paisley, Emeralda, Lisbon, Pittman, Mid Florida Lakes, Umatilla, Lake Dorr, Altoona, Sellers Lake, Alexander Springs, Lake Yale, Astor Park and Astor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There have already been a few overnight thunderstorms along the coast. Expect a few more downpours to continue near the coast for the morning. Widespread storm chances then return Saturday afternoon as tropical moisture surges back into the Sunshine State. Expect more clouds than sunshine through the day.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Storms knock down power lines on Ocala road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Storms knocked down power lines in Marion County, forcing the closure of a road in Ocala on Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said inclement weather caused 6-8 power poles to fall on Southwest 60th Avenue. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am...
MARION COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist killed in Polk County crash

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A bicyclist died from his injuries after he was hit by a truck Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of U.S. 27 and Holly Hill Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the bicyclist was in the crosswalk of...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

40-year-old woman bitten by shark in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a woman was bitten by a shark in Volusia County, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. The incident happened at 1:12 p.m. The 40-year-old woman from Ohio was waist-deep in the water located at the 3300 block of Daytona Beach Shores,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

News 6 explains process behind Mount Dora shootout coverage

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s no doubt News 6 is a media outlet. But “the media” is not a monolith. We say this because “the media” recently came under fire after Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell voiced his concerns over “a few of the news stations’” recent coverage of an 18-year-old suspect’s shootout with law enforcement in Mount Dora.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Winter Garden crash closes Florida Turnpike southbound lanes, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving an overturned pickup truck closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Wednesday night, troopers said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 269 in Winter Garden.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

22-year-old Wildwood woman killed in rollover crash on State Road 44

A 22-year-old Wildwood woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning on State Road 44. The woman was driving a pickup at 11:10 a.m. traveling east on State Road 44 east of County Road 243 west of Wildwood when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle entered the median and overturned. As the vehicle overturned, she was ejected, suffering fatal injuries.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Driver of Corvette ticketed after pulling into path of landscaping truck in The Villages

A man driving a Corvette was ticketed Friday morning after pulling into the path of a landscaping truck in The Villages, prompting a collision. The accident occurred at 7:14 a.m. when the Corvette was northbound on Canal Street and the landscaping truck was westbound on Bonita Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Largo, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Man found dead inside car after crashing into ditch in Kissimmee, caused by possible drug overdose, Osceola deputies say

A man was found dead in his car after crashing into a ditch Thursday behind the Key West Market in Kissimmee according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Thursday about an unresponsive man who was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch behind the Key West Market at 2331 Old Dixie Hwy. in Kissimmee.
KISSIMMEE, FL

