ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Southern New Mexico county says abortion clinics not welcome

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fXfT_0gg52V5B00
1 of 3

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local government board in southern New Mexico approved a message Thursday saying that abortion clinics are not welcome in politically conservative Otero County — even though state law allows most abortion procedures.

The nonbinding anti-abortion resolution, approved in a 3-0 vote, said the commission “stands firmly against the presence in the county of Planned Parenthood clinics or any other clinics where abortion is practiced at will and on demand.”

At least two groups have announced plans to open new abortion facilities in New Mexico after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade and took away women’s constitutional protection for abortion nationwide.

One of them is the abortion provider at the center of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin sponsored of the resolution that condemns “voluntary abortion” practices. He said it responds to concerns that New Mexico may become a regional hub for people seeking abortions from neighboring states where the procedures are illegal or heavily restricted.

The resolution says abortion procedures aimed at protecting the health of a mother “will take place in a local hospital under the care of a physician,” and that the county takes a “neutral position” in instances involving incest or rape.

Otero County Attorney Roy Nichols said the resolution does not have any legal ramifications.

“This is not going to outlaw anything. This is more for the opinion to be expressed,” he said.

The Democrats who control the New Mexico Legislature support access to abortion, as does Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

State lawmakers last year repealed a dormant 1969 law that outlawed most New Mexico abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access to abortion even after the Supreme Court rolled back the national guarantee.

Raw emotions about government regulation of abortion emerged at the Otero County commission meeting in Alamogordo for debate on the resolution, with dueling references to Christian scripture and quotations from the U.S. founders aimed at bolstering arguments for and against legal abortion access.

Commissioner Gerald Matherly said he voted against a similar anti-abortion resolution three years ago and supported the new measure because it leaves out opposition to abortions in instances of rape, incest or when a woman’s life is in danger.

“The state helps (with) birth control pills, they’re helping the mothers after the babies are born,” Matherly said. “I don’t believe that a person can just go out and have a wild Friday night — she gets pregnant and can go off and get an abortion. She should have, some people should have, responsibilities.”

Griffin — a firebrand conservative who was convicted of entering a restricted area at the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — urged other rural, conservative counties to adopt identical resolutions to try to contain the proliferation of abortion clinics.

“If the governor wants to embrace it in Santa Fe, if they want to have abortion clinics in Las Cruces, if they want to do it in Albuquerque, they are well within their rights to do so,” Griffin said. “But if they don’t want it Carlsbad, if they don’t want it in Roswell, if they don’t want it in Farmington, then those county commission boards need to get the same kind of resolution passed.”

Lujan Grisham signed an executive order last month that prohibits cooperation with other states that might interfere with abortion access in New Mexico, declining to carry out any future arrest warrants from other states related to anti-abortion provisions.

The order also prohibits most New Mexico state employees from assisting other states in investigating or seeking sanctions against local abortion providers.

Comments / 130

John
2d ago

hey looserCory leave the abortions alone women in our state has choices MLG has let us New Mexicans a abortion state so keep away from the abortion issue you looser

Reply(8)
20
Vicky Graham
2d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply(7)
19
Susan M.
2d ago

This loser cowboy for Trump should be in jail for taking part in the insurrection. Too bad they gave him credit for time served. He has no say so in this matter. He'll be out attending Trump's goofy rallies soon and forget Otero County!!

Reply
25
Related
KRQE News 13

Abortion rights at center of Civic Plaza protest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were dozens of people marching to Civic Plaza Saturday, protesting for reproductive rights. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month, stripping away millions of women’s constitutional protection to get an abortion. The decision by a conservative majority court has been protested nationwide since the decision was leaked more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State Representative Debbie Armstrong resigns from New Mexico House

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Representative Debbie Armstrong is stepping down from her post. The North Valley rep resigned effective Friday to focus on providing care for a family member. The democrat was known for legislation helping repeal New Mexico’s abortion ban, clearing the way for recreational cannabis, and making it legal for terminally ill patients […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Impact of Abortion on NM Gov. Race

7.15.2022 – The Line Opinion Panel is back to discuss how the reversal of Roe V. Wade will impact the race for Governor. One of the key questions will be whether the issue will drive turnout. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelists:. Merritt Allen, Vox Optima Public Relations. Sophie...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fast Company

Meet the Latina voting activist who will soon be on the U.S. quarter

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on August 15.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
City
Farmington, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
City
Alamogordo, NM
City
Carlsbad, NM
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Escaped fugitive from Colorado apprehended in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped by cutting his electronic ankle monitor and stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the...
FARMINGTON, NM
The Associated Press

Nevada GOP candidate files court challenge of primary loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A candidate for Nevada governor who lost the Republican primary in June is contesting the results in a lawsuit. The lawsuit from defeated candidate Joey Gilbert challenges a primary election win by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and was filed with state District Court in Carson City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Saturday.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Nichols
KRQE News 13

Where can I find fossils in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How easy is it to find fossils in New Mexico? Does one need an entire team of paleontologists to back them up? The truth is, an eagle eye and a curious mind can help someone spot some fossils just by going on a simple hike.
SCIENCE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 15 – July 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#New Mexico Legislature#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law#Politics State#Southern New Mexico#Planned Parenthood#The U S Supreme Court
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales trial continues, Charge dismissed, Weekend storms, Wildfire assistance, ABQ awards

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police charge Qiaunt Kelley with June murder Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues 3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in Albuquerque Movies that have been filmed in Albuquerque since early 2000s Santa Fe passes ordinance ending debt-based driver’s license suspensions Brittney Griner back in Russian court as trial continues Airmen rescue 8 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico health officials say new COVID variant could be 18 times more infectious

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. David Scrase held a press conference Thursday addressing COVID-19 in New Mexico. The state of New Mexico currently has 575,279 recorded positive cases and 176 current hospitalizations. Over 8,000 New Mexicans have died due to COVID-19 complications. Health Secretary Dr. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. But a lawyer for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters asked the judge to cancel the warrant because he said she was unaware of the order before she traveled to a conference in Las Vegas. The judge earlier revoked bond and issued the warrant for Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting equipment, after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference after she sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The letter, sent to Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, requested a recount in her failed primary election bid for the GOP nomination in the state secretary of state’s race.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy