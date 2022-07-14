ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Corey Seager to Replace George Springer in All-Star Game

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Fv6E_0gg52EK400

The Rangers shortstop will make his return to Dodger Stadium, where he spent the first seven years of his career.

Following news that Blue Jays outfielder George Springer would be skipping this year’s All-Star Game to rest his sore elbow, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will be added to the American League roster as his replacement, the league announced Thursday. The decision gives Texas two All-Star Game representatives.

Seager’s selection will return the star shortstop to Dodger Stadium, where he spent the first seven years of his big-league career. Seager made two All-Star teams and was the National League’s 2016 Rookie of the Year as a member of the Dodgers, and guided the team to a World Series title in 2020. During the team’s postseason run, he took home MVP honors for the World Series and NLCS.

Seager signed with the Rangers as a free agent this offseason, inking a 10-year, $325 million deal. Through his first 84 games in Texas, Seager is batting .245/.321/.467 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI. This will be his first All-Star Game selection since ’17, when he was 23 years old.

