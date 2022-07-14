ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charles Barkley Says He’s Taking a Meeting With LIV Golf

By Madison Williams
 2 days ago
Charles Barkley officially responded to the rumor circulating about him potentially joining LIV Golf’s broadcast or media team.

In an appearance on The Next Round, the 59-year-old NBA legend admitted that he is planning to meet with LIV Golf about a potential offer for him to take on a role with the tour.

“Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available,” Barkley said. “So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I’m going to meet with LIV.”

This news comes after the 11-time NBA All-Star appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on June 17 and expressed his thoughts on the controversial new golf league.

The professional golfers who moved over to LIV Golf have signed monstrous contracts. For example, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson both signed contracts worth over $100 million for five years.

In response to the big paychecks, Barkley admitted “If somebody gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative.” Apparently this comment stood out to Greg Norman, who runs the Saudi-Arabian funded league.

Barkley works for TNT as an NBA analyst, but he also appears on the network’s The Match golf competitions as a commentator each year, if he’s not playing in the tournament.

