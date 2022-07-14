ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former nurse sentenced to life for husband’s death

The Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala, (AP) — A former nurse was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the death of her husband, who prosecutors said was killed with an insulin overdose in 2018.

A Madison County judge handed down the life imprisonment sentence for Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello who was convicted in May of killing her husband Jim Cappello, WAFF reported.

“It’s actually surprisingly rare that we run into truly evil people, truly unrepentantly evil people in this world,” prosecutor Tim Douthit told WAFF. “This is one of those cases.”

Prosecutors said that Nikki Cappello stole insulin from the hospital where she worked, used the drug to kill her husband and then later confessed the crime to a friend when she sought help moving the body.

Her defense lawyers argued at the May trial that there was no proof of what caused the man’s death. A medical examiner testified that there was no insulin found in the man’s body but that it also might not be detectable several days after his death.

A friend testified during the trial that Nikki Cappello called her in 2018 and confessed to killing her husband and asked for help moving his body. Investigators said when they arrived at the home they found Jim Cappello’s decomposing body on a tarp in the garage

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict.

Jim Cappello’s sister now has custody of the couple’s daughter.

