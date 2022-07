NORTH LAWNDALE — The mayor has appointed former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th), one of her key City Council allies, to the Chicago Board of Education his father once ran. Scott, who abruptly resigned as alderman in May to take a private sector job with Cinespace Film Studios, will follow in the footsteps of his late father, Michael Scott Sr., who was the powerful president of the Chicago Board of Education under Mayor Richard M. Daley.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO