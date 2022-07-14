ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Claims Double Charge for 'Eating Too Much' at 'Fat Shaming' Buffet

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"Luckily for me, I am able to laugh these comments off but I realize others can't and it makes me sad," said Poppy...

smile23
2d ago

Nah, I’ve seen people take full advantage of a buffet. Like to the point where it’s actually gross..I’m no thin Lynn but I don’t consider myself fat. I usually can fill a plate at a buffet and it’s a draw if I go back for more. Depends on what I ate initially I guess. I’ve seen people load up plate after plate after plate, then go back for more when they want to leave…and ask for to go boxes. I saw exactly that at a pizza buffet years ago and my husband and I were shocked it was even allowed. They paid 7 bucks and easily consumed more than I could have in a week - ordered more, got Togo boxes and went up for more to fill it all up. They had a literal mountain of food on the table. (Mind you this was 1 person eating alone) as someone who also has worked in restaurants, food costs are real.

Reply(7)
19
Paul The Wall
1d ago

This story sounds fake. At most buffets you pay before you eat. They could probably tell you to leave, but how could they make you pay twice ?

Reply(9)
13
Old fat man
2d ago

that's like telling a person you can buy this Coke for a dollar but if you drink all of it I'm going to charge you $2

Reply(1)
23
#Female Celebrities#Eating Disorders#The Buffet#Mental Health#Food Drink#Tiktoker
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

