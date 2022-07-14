ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

‘I don’t need any hell-raising. I need some heaven lifting.’ Police chief urges people to give information about murder of Mississippi man

By Ben Hillyer
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWbnF_0gg51Qhl00

Brookhaven’s police chief urges people with information about a Tuesday night murder to make a statement on the record.

At 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Brookhaven Police officers were dispatched to a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road.

“Upon arrival, officers found a subject lying on the floor, not moving,” said Chief Kenneth Collins.

The person was identified as Jerrivonte Harris, of 100 Eastview Drive. The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office pronounced Harris, 20, dead on the scene as the result of a gunshot wound.

“This senseless gun violence in our town” must stop, Collins said Wednesday. “It’s going to take everyone to step up and help us, especially the family members of these kids.”

Collins said Thursday he wants the public to know his department is doing the best they can to solve this homicide.

“I need the individuals who are talking on the street about who did this to please come down and give us a statement of who did it,” Collins said. “I don’t need any hell-raising. I need some heaven lifting. And we need your help, and we’re trying the best we can.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 4

Peggy Schmitt
2d ago

How can they stop these situations when no one is willing to cooperate with law enforcement. If you want your neighborhoods to improve, help law enforcement get those that are doing these things. If not, your community will never change for the better. It will only get worse!

Reply
12
Tracye Hogan
2d ago

People are scared to help LAW enforcement because of fear that the criminals in there neighborhood will find out and they will be targeted and some live with the person are persons and fear repercussions that make the situation they live in more abusive the people paid to protect our streets and neighborhoods aren't paid enough 14 a hour we need to rethink what's more important THE Americans military and law enforcement that risked there life's everyday for our freedom's Should be paid much more than they do . because of there bravery and willingness to sacrifice there life's for Us . 🇺🇸 we have lost what it is to be American I for one don't see anything changing until we start to change and put what's important first God family and Country . love ❤ stop excepting everything that we know is wrong just to make feel better what about morals and values

Reply
4
Related
WLBT

17-year-old shot and killed at McComb intersection

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in McComb early Friday morning, according to Chief Garland Ward. The victim has been identified as Dominic McCoy. The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of White and Burke Street. According to authorities, there is no suspect at...
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi residents arrested after being found in car stolen in January

Two Hazlehurst residents were arrested on July 13 in a joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s office and the Vicksburg Police Department. At about 6 p.m. on July 13, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, along with Vicksburg Police Department Detective Mario Grady, stopped a 2019 Ford Mustang on Interstate 20 Westbound at the Clay Street exit. According to reports, the vehicle was pulled over due to a smoke cover placed over its license plate, which obscured it from view.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

3 On Your Side Investigates: Under the Influence

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Surveillance and body camera footage of a drunken Rankin County elected official reveals his mindset a few hours before he would end up being accused and later charged with rape. The suspect, Rankin County Tax Assessor John Sullivan, remains under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office,...
BYRAM, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Crime & Safety
Natchez Democrat

‘Caused by his own actions,’ Inmate assaulted inside county jail

NATCHEZ — An inmate was assaulted Thursday inside the Adams County Jail and taken to the hospital for an eye injury, law officials said. The inmate, Darius Bernard, was taken to Merit Health Natchez and received three stitches over his eye, said Major Shane Daugherty of Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mother wants answers about missing son

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A heartbroken mother is pleading for answers following the disappearance of her son. Jackson police said 28-year-old Donald Hewitt Junior was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 near Pine Point Drive. His mother, Melody Vaughn, said Hewitt’s phone last located him at the park at Moss Creek Apartments. After a month […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of setting cars on fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arson investigators are searching for a woman who is accused of setting two cars on fire in Jackson. Jackson fire officials said the first car was set on fire at 2838 Gentilly Drive on Tuesday, July 12. The second car was set on fire at 952 Glenwood Drive on Wednesday, July […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gun Violence#Hell#Violent Crime#Brookhaven Police
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Hattiesburg man

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Anthony Stingley of Hattiesburg. MBI officials said he was last seen at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Hinds County between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15. They said he was walking in an unknown direction. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are investigating after two public works employees allegedly stole $3,300 in gas using county gas cards. Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones confirmed the county Public Works Department and Human Resources were investigating the alleged theft and said the two employees were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Teenager wanted for shooting four people, including toddler, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot into a vehicle injuring four people, including a toddler. Donald Sherrod, 18, is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The incident happened Monday evening...
Natchez Democrat

Motorcyclist rams into back of police car

NATCHEZ — A motorcyclist rammed into the back of a police car on U.S. 61 South on Friday afternoon. The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Brent Johnson, refused medical treatment and was issued three citations from the Mississippi Highway Patrol officer who responded, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. Johnson received citations...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg lawyer named president of Mississippi Bar

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15. Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy