Ivana Trump remembered for ‘lasting legacy’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
Ivana Trump, who fled Czechoslovakia and found fame in New York as a socialite and the first wife of Donald Trump, was remembered as a woman who “left a lasting legacy.”

Ivana Trump died Thursday in New York at the age of 73. Her death was announced by Donald Trump in a statement on Truth Social, the social media site the former president announced last year. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 until 1992.

The couple had three children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

A former model, the former Ivana Zelnickova held key positions in Donald Trump’s company, the Trump Organization.

The Florida Republican Party, based in Donald Trump’s current state of residence, tweeted that Ivana Trump “left a lasting legacy and will be missed by many.”

Kayleigh McEnany, who was Donald Trump’s White House press secretary from April 2020 until his term ended in January 2021, tweeted that she and her family “send all of our love and prayers to President Trump.”

“Thinking of you all during this very difficult time.”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also served as the former president’s attorney, called Ivana Trump a “truly talented, creative and beautiful person.”

“Remarkably, with all the massive distractions, she and President Donald J. Trump gave the world exceptionally good, balanced and decent children and grandchildren,” Guiliani tweeted.

Rick Scott, Florida’s junior senator and the state’s former governor, said in a statement that he and his wife were “heartbroken” to hear of Ivana Trump’s death.

“She will always be remembered for her success in the business world, but those who knew her saw that nothing was more important to Ivana than her family,” Scott said.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted his condolences, adding that Ivana Trump was “a fabulously entertaining lady and great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald.”

1980 NEW YORK, NY - 1980: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend Roy Cohn's birthday party in February 1980 in New York City. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

