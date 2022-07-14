Highway Patrol: Troopers pursued 9-year-old driving vehicle

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) — State troopers in North Carolina pursued a 9-year-old behind the wheel of a vehicle east of the state capital, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers were alerted that a 9-year-old had “taken a motor vehicle” and was driving on Old Milburnie Road in Knightdale, east of Raleigh, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Troopers spotted the vehicle and began to follow it, the patrol said. The young driver failed to stop for emergency equipment and went off the road, hitting the curb and a manhole before coming to a stop.

The child was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital evaluation, according to the patrol. Knox said the patrol isn’t seeking charges.