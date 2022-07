The Sacramento Kings are off to a hot start in the summer league. While their 1-2 record in Las Vegas has not been the most impressive, there have been some really solid flashes from the young roster. Led by Keegan Murray, the team has been extremely fun to watch. They will face off with the Phoenix Suns in their final matchup on Friday. Look for the Kings to end the summer on a high note and propel themselves into the regular season.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO