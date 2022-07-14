Nonprofits will split $1 million to help with COVID economic recovery

NC mayor forces locals to push shark fishing tournament back, cites worries the sharks will scare off tourists. Marty Wright moved to Southport to open Madkingz Tackle Shop. After hearing from some of his customers that there weren't enough local fishing tournaments, he decided to organize one himself. The tournament was supposed to start this weekend, but after several mayors of local beach towns expressed their concerns about it being in the middle of tourist season, it's now happening in October.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO