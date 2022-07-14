ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch Lea Michele and Naya Rivera’s Dueling ‘Funny Girl’ Solos on ‘Glee’ (Then Binge the Series Online)

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you were a “gleek” or just a casual TV watcher, it was hard to escape the cult of Glee at the height of the musical comedy’s heyday in the early 2010s. A show about a high school glee club (and the adolescent drama that occurs between its members), the FOX series debuted in May 2009 and was an instant hit with both viewers and critics alike.

Glee eventually ran for six seasons with more than 120 episodes produced. The show also made household names out of its stars like Lea Michele , Darren Criss and the late Naya Rivera , while addressing topics that were previously unheard of for a high school series — namely Kurt’s coming out story, Quinn’s pregnancy and, sadly, the real-life passing of Cory Monteith, who played the star quarterback Finn.

Though it ended in 2015, Glee is back in the headlines this week after it was announced that star Lea Michele would take over from Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl . In a case of life imitating art, Michele’s character on Glee (Rachel Berry) famously covered the musical’s iconic hit, “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” in season one; Rachel would eventually land the lead in Funny Girl as part of her storyline in season five.

What fans may have forgotten, however, is that Rivera also took on the song in a season 5 episode, appropriately titled “Frenemies,” where Rivera’s character Santana auditions to be Rachel’s understudy in Funny Girl .

Fans will get to hear Michele take on the role for real beginning September 6 when she debuts as Fanny at the August Wilson Theatre. See showtimes and tickets here .

As for Glee , while the show’s been off streaming services for a bit, you can finally watch Glee online, with the complete series available to on both Hulu and Disney+. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Glee Online

If you want to watch Glee online, there are a few ways to do it. You can either stream Glee online through Disney+ or Hulu, or purchase the complete series on Blu-ray/DVD or as a digital download.

1. Watch Glee on Disney+

The entire six seasons of Glee are now streaming on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and lets you watch Glee online in addition to all of Disney+’s programming.

The Disney+ library also includes similar shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , along with access to almost every Disney film ever made, and (nearly) the entire Star Wars and Marvel catalog of movies, shows and documentaries.


Buy:
Disney+ Subscription
at
$7.99

2. Watch Glee on Hulu

Hulu is also streaming Glee online simultaneously right now, with all 121 episodes available on the platform. A Hulu subscription costs just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year .


Buy:
Hulu Subscription
at
$6.99

How to Watch Glee Online Free

If you don’t have Disney+ already, you can take advantage of Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” deal , which gets you a free six-month Disney+ subscription with select phone and internet plans. See if your plan qualifies here , then use the deal to stream Glee online for free.


Buy:
Disney+ Bundle
at
$13.99

Your best value is the Disney+ Bundle , which gets you Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month . That’s access to all three streaming services for less than $14 total (or like paying for two and getting one for free). Get the Disney+ Bundle deal here .

How to Watch Glee on Amazon

Another way to watch Glee online is through Amazon, which has individual episodes available to purchase for just $1.99 . You’ll get an instant digital download of the episode and it’s yours to keep. You can also download entire seasons for just $19.99 .

Amazon also has the complete series on DVD available on sale right now. The Glee box set gets you all six seasons spread across 34 discs, with a ton of bonus behind-the-scenes features and cast commentary included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCbsB_0gg50kRc00

Amazon

Buy: Glee: The Complete Series DVD $54.96

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Lawyers Tell Russian Court That Marijuana Was Medically Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s lawyers told a Russian court that the WNBA star was prescribed medical cannabis at the latest hearing for Griner’s drug possession trial on Friday. Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, resulting in the drug smuggling charges. However, during the hearing, Griner’s lawyers produced a U.S. doctor’s letter that recommended the Phoenix Mercury star use medical marijuana to treat pain.
NBA
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Cory Monteith
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solos#Dueling#Fox
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ Following Jennifer Lopez Breakup: ‘She’s the Most Talented Human Being’

In March of last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked fans with the news that they’d broken off their engagement. But one year later, both stars are thriving in their personal lives. The Marry Me star has since rekindled an old romance and got engaged (again) to Ben Affleck in April, while the former Yankees player has just opened up to Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast about how happy and healthy he’s been feeling these days.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy