Smith County, TX

Smith County pastor who allegedly stole from elderly couple now accused of stealing from nonprofit, church

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County pastor who was indicted for alleged theft against an elderly couple in 2021 is now facing additional charges.

Jerome Milton was indicted on June 16 for two charges: money laundering and property theft greater than or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000.

A Smith County indictment stated, Milton acquired, concealed and transferred money from “theft, misapplication of fiduciary property, credit card abuse and forgery” and moved the money between bank accounts from Feb. 2, 2017 to Oct. 14, 2021.

He also allegedly stole property from the nonprofit East Texas Communities Foundation and Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church between Feb. 2, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018, said the indictment.

Milton was previously a pastor at Open Door Bible Church in Tyler.

He was indicted after being accused of theft against an elderly couple. Milton used their money, pension plan checks and economic impact payments to make his car payment and purchase hotel rooms in Brownwood, according to an affidavit.

Milton is scheduled to appear in court for trial for these new charges on Aug. 15

