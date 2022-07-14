ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Fast Retailing Sees China Sales Recover After Closed Stores Reopen

By Vicki M. Young
 2 days ago
Uniqlo ’s domestic and North American sales growth drove third-quarter revenue and profit increases that helped parent Fast Retailing offset a Covid -driven slump in Greater China.

In a Nutshell: Sizable revenue and profit gains at Uniqlo International gave Fast Retailing confidence for continued fourth-quarter growth, which also plans for fewer Covid restrictions in the Greater China region.

For the quarter, the international segment saw strong growth in South and Southeast Asia and Oceania, North America and Europe, excluding Russia . Sales in Greater China fell after 169 stores mostly in Shanghai paused operations from March through May though sales recovered when they reopened last month.

“Performances from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore proved especially strong,” Fast said. “UNIQLO North America generated a large increase in revenue and moved into the black in the third quarter, with the operation’s continued strong performance being underpinned by solid support from North American customers for T-shirts, tank tops, short pants, and other core products.”

The company said Uniqlo Europe generated a “large increase” in revenue and also “moved into the black in the third quarter.” LifeWear clothing helped provide a “favorable tailwind,” as did efforts to reach new customers as tourist demand grew.

At Uniqlo Japan, same-store sales rose 7.8 percent from a year ago. The quarter saw strong sales of Kando jackets and pants, as well as blouses. Helping the quarterly results were strong performances from Golden Week sales and the Uniqlo anniversary sale.

“The third-quarter gross profit margin improved 3.9 points year-on-year thanks to a lower discounting rate linked to our efforts to restrict discount sales,” Fast said. “In addition, the selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 1.4 points year-on-year as we further boosted operational efficiency primarily in the areas of personnel and distribution expenses.”

Other Fast divisions didn’t fare so well. Revenue at the GU division suffered amid product delivery delays, although sales of trend items such as color slacks were strong. And the business used fewer discounts to improve gross profit margins by 1.5 points year-on-year. At the Global Brands division, Theory posted higher revenue, but also lower profits attributed to lockdowns in Shanghai. Product shortages hurt sales at he PLST, and Comptoir des Cotonniers narrowed its operating loss as it improved cost efficiencies after closing unprofitable stores and including other structural changes.

Net Sales: The company said revenue for the quarterly period to the end of May rose 10.3 percent on a year-over-year basis to 546.1 billion yen ($3.93 billion).

Uniqlo Japan posted a 76.2 percent gain in operating profit to 38.1 billion yen ($273.9 million) on an 8.7 percent increase in revenue to 198.4 billion yen ($1.43 billion). Uniqlo International saw operating profit increase 5.6 percent to 32.4 billion yen ($233 million) on a 13.9 percent gain in revenue to 248.0 billion yen ($1.78 billion). For GU, operating profit was flat at 8.4 billion yen ($60.4 million) on a 0.7 percent decline in revenue to 67.7 billion yen ($486.7 million). The Global Brands division posted a loss of 300 million yen ($2.2 million) on a 19.5 percent increase in revenue to 31.0 billion yen ($222.9 million).

For the nine months, Fast Retailing’s revenue rose 3.9 percent to 1.765 trillion yen ($12.69 billion).

Earnings: Operating profit for the quarter rose 36.5 percent to 81.8 billion yen ($588.2 million).

Operating profit for the nine months rose 19.0 percent to 271.0 billion yen ($1.95 billion).

The company raised its annual forecast and is now expecting operating profit of 290 billion yen ($2.09 billion) on revenues of  2.250 trillion yen ($16.18 billion). The previous forecast was operating profit of 270 billion yen ($1.94 billion) on revenues of 2.200 trillion yen ($15.82 billion).

Company’s Take: “We expect Uniqlo International will achieve large increases in revenue and profit for both the second half of fiscal 2022 and the full business year and we also expect revenue and profit to increase year on year in local-currency terms,” Fast said, noting that it is also expecting a slight increase in revenue at GU and a profit in the second half at Global Brands.

Comments / 0

Fashion Alert: What’s in Store for Raw Material Costs, Demand and Supply

Click here to read the full article. Apparel supply chains are feeling the pinch of rising prices. Increasing input costs mean more expensive yarns, textiles and garments. Sourcing Journal’s new Raw Materials Outlook Report looks at the macroeconomic factors that are shaping pricing and the raw material market at large. Recently, supply has been hampered or slowed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing shipping crisis. “Whether we will see a broader albeit slower economic growth in the future will depend very much on whether disrupted global supply chains will be rebalanced and how the Russian war in Ukraine will develop in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ship It Where They Ain’t: Alternative Ports Will Be ‘Pivotal’ for Holiday

Click here to read the full article. As if the supply chain hasn’t been constrained enough since 2020, another wrench thrown into the mix has many importers and shippers in the fashion and retail industry concerned that more goods will be stuck at ports—putting the upcoming back-to-school and holiday seasons in jeopardy. Labor contract negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) expired July 1 without an extension, potentially impacting an already compounding glut of products in West Coast ports. Although the ILWU and PMA have said that cargo operations will continue without a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Retail Tech: Walmart Orders 4,500 Last-Mile EVs, Klarna Valuation Drops 85%

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Electric vehicles Walmart/Canoo Walmart is purchasing 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Canoo to expand its last-mile delivery fleet. The retail giant has the option to purchase up to 10,000 units. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders and will help contribute to Walmart’s goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040. For the first batch, Walmart is ordering Canoo’s Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDVs), which are specifically designed for small package delivery. The...
RETAIL
CNBC

Costco once again shows why it is the best-run retailer on the planet

Costco (COST) posted another strong monthly sales result for June — a sign the big box retailer is continuing to outperform and steal market share while many of its peers struggle in a difficult economic environment. Net sales for the month jumped a solid 20.4% year over year to...
RETAIL
CNBC

China factories are feeling some heat as U.S., Europe demand slows

Chinese manufacturers are starting to see demand for consumer goods in developed economies tail off, after a strong rebound from pandemic shocks. Spot ocean freight rates between China and major U.S. and European markets are falling as consumer demand retreats. Goods demand is "normalizing" leading to a significant slowdown in...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after China says growth weakened in 2Q

BANGKOK (AP) — Share prices were mixed in Asia on Friday after China reported its economy contracted by 2.6% in the last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses closed and people at home. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.6% to 26,797.47. The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.1% at 2,324.29 and shares also rose in India and Taiwan. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,273.87. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.1% to 6,578.50 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.7% to 20,597.14. Official data show the Chinese economy shrank by 2.6% compared with the January-March period’s already weak quarter-on-quarter rate of 1.4%. Compared with a year earlier, which can hide recent fluctuations, growth slid to a weak 0.4% from the earlier quarter’s 4.8%.
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Fell Today on Earnings Jitters

Large U.S. banks began reporting earnings this morning. Investors are now wondering how large of a rate hike may be coming at the Federal Reserve's next meeting later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.20% to $88.32. The overall sentiment for CBRL has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Beyond Amazon, Target, and Walmart: 2 Top Retail Stocks to Buy

The retail world has been thrown into chaos by the supply-chain woes caused by the pandemic. Retailers normally order based on past behavior, adjusted for new trends. In 2022, however, what happened in the past hardly matters because consumers spent the prior two years largely in lockdown, reopening, and occasional quarantine.
RETAIL
