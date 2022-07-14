ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Man acquitted of murder for insanity recaptured after escape

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

VERNON, Texas (AP) — A man acquitted of murder because of insanity is back in custody two weeks after he escaped from a North Texas mental hospital, police said.

Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was located in Austin on Sunday, after he escaped on June 26 from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas, Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan said.

Austin is 350 miles south of Vernon. A caller to Austin 911 operators reported Ervin was suffering from heat stroke and needed medical treatment, Agan said. Once in custody, Ervin said he had gone to Austin in search of his mother.

“They say he was arrested peacefully without incident,” Agan told the Vernon Record.

Ervin was charged with stabbing his father to death in Austin in 2013. Ervin testified that he was a CIA-trained assassin killing an imposter. Once acquitted, Ervin was committed to the state hospital system.

Staff at the Vernon hospital contacted police the morning of June 27 after learning that Ervin was missing. A review of security video showed the patient scaling a security fence the night before, and he was tracked to the nearby Pease River where police speculate that he hopped a freight train.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Johnny Perez’s family speaks on investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks one year since 22-year-old Johnny Perez was found murdered in his Wichita Falls apartment. The crime remains unsolved. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said he’s very confident that they’ll find justice for Perez. “I’d like to say to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Vernon, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
News Channel 25

Texas police make arrest in double-homicide case

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Department made a double-homicide arrest around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call from a man who claimed to have shot two people and located the call to the 100 block of Lawnsdale in Kyle. Deputies arrived at the scene finding two deceased males and identified the alleged shooter to be Noe Raymundo Ibarra.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged for Downtown Austin robbery that ended in murder

A man has been charged with murder for a Downtown Austin robbery earlier this month that escalated into a deadly shooting. According to an arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Juan Eduardo Martinez is charged with first-degree felony murder. It happened Sunday, July 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD: Gunshots fired at The Domain NORTHSIDE, no one hurt

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting in North Austin. APD said Friday night that someone fired gunshots in a busy area of The Domain NORTHSIDE. Bullet holes were found in the side of Dr. Martens, which is one of the businesses on Rock Rose Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Insanity#Violent Crime#Vernon Police#Agan
KXAN

Woman killed in rollover crash on US 183

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a woman died Sunday morning in a rollover crash on U.S. 183 in southeast Austin. Police say the crash happened at 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 3300 of U.S. 183. That is just north of McKinney Falls Parkway and west of the South Terminal of Austin’s airport.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschannel6now.com

One injured in Barnett Road motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Friday in a motorcycle wreck at Kovarik and Barnett roads. It happened around 12:40 p.m. when a truck and the motorcycle were traveling northbound on Barnett Road. The truck reportedly stopped to turn west onto Kovarik Road, and the motorcycle driver had to make an evasive maneuver.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 8-14, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 8-14, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas. Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021. The victim’s remains were skeletal and […]
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl continues to find its way inside homes, resulting in overdose deaths across the nation. Now, it is being found on money in the streets. There have been two confirmed cases, one in Tennessee and one in Alabama. It used to be a sign of good luck if you stumbled across money outside, but that isn’t the case anymore.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy