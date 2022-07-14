ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Variety’s Awards Circuit Roundtable Dissects the Winners, Losers and Surprises of 2022’s Emmy Nominations

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Variety/Television Academy

The 2022 Primetime Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday, and there were plenty of surprises — both welcome and, well, unexpected. Variety’s Awards Circuit roundtable team of Michael Schneider, Emily Longeretta, Jazz Tangcay and Clayton Davis gathered a day later to dissect the announcement. What did the Television Academy get right? What were the big shockers? Was anything really snubbed?

On this special mega-roundtable edition of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the roundtable dives deep into this year’s announcement, including their favorite choices — and biggest WTFs. Listen below!

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post weekly.

Need to catch up on Variety’s Emmy nominations coverage from this week? Here’s a roundup of stories:

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
NFL
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#The Television Academy#Stitcher
The Independent

How to watch the Emmy Awards 2022

The forthcoming 74th Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television across a variety of genres. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) announced the nominations for this year’s ceremomy today (12 July) via livestream on the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy. HBO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 Emmy Nominations

On Tuesday morning, months of For Your Consideration campaigns culminated in the nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards. Members of the Television Academy will make their final picks known at the ceremony on September 12, but these early honorees offer a glimpse into what voters have been watching—and what they haven’t. Staff writers Alison Herman and Miles Surrey convened to sort through the winners and losers of the latest long Emmy campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ and All ‘NCIS’ Shows Snubbed in 2022 Emmys Nominations, Fans Sound Off

Fans of “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods” were irritated after both shows were missing from this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations. Although both shows have a cult-like following, with millions of fans watching each week, neither show garnered an Emmy nom on Tuesday, when the nominations were revealed. We know that both sitcoms were among the most-watched shows in 2022, so what gives?
TV SERIES
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tom Brady’s Game Plan: The Legend on Why He Won’t Set a Retirement Date, Making Movies and His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal

Click here to read the full article. In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie. In “80 for Brady,” the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his...
NFL
Vogue Magazine

Sydney Sweeney’s Reaction to Her Double Emmy Nomination Was Incredibly Wholesome

Sydney Sweeney has been going from strength to strength in recent years. Since the 24-year-old’s early roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, she’s appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, enthralled viewers in The White Lotus, won a part opposite Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s Madame Web, and dazzled critics with her embodiment of the fragile, beguiling Cassie across two seasons of Euphoria. The ultimate sign that she’s secured her position as one of the most sought-after actors of her generation? The fact that, on July 12, she was recognized by the Television Academy for the first time ever, with not one, but two Emmy nominations.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Stranger Things 4 scores 13 Emmy nominations, but actors are snubbed

Stranger Things season 4 earned an impressive amount of Emmy nominations — just none for the actors. Netflix's mega hit scored a whopping 13 nominations, including the biggie for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as a slew of technical nods. At the same time, stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink (the clear standout of the fourth season) remained snubbed.
MOVIES
Collider

HBO & HBO Max Nab 140 Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

With the announcement of the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, we are able to tally up the total numbers to see what shows and platforms brought home the highest amount of nominees. This year's winner of most nominations for a platform or network goes to HBO/HBO Max, with a staggering 140 Emmy nominations across 24 different series.
TV SERIES
Variety

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Emmy-Nominated Cast Reveal What Creator Mike White Has Told Them About Potential Season 3 Returns & Spinoffs

Click here to read the full article. Seven out of the eight Emmy-nominated performers from HBO’s The White Lotus aren’t in Season 2, but creator Mike White has teased to some of their potential future storylines. The HBO limited series came up strong at the Primetime Emmy noms today, earning a total 20, making it the second-highest lauded series this year after HBO’s Succession (25) and tying with AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso.  2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Of the eight cast members nominated, five were in the Supporting Actress category alone: Connie Britton (Nicole Mossbacher), Alexandra Daddario (Rachel Patton), Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey), Sydney Sweeney...
NFL
Popculture

'NCIS' Franchise Continues to Be MIA in Emmys Nominations

NCIS and its spinoffs were all missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. The mothership series will just have to live with knowing it is the most-watched scripted drama on primetime television. The NCIS shows even missed below-the-line technical nominations. During its 19 seasons on the air,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy