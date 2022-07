A corrections officer is arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Louisiana State Penitentiary correctional officers prevented drugs from getting to the prison population Friday morning. Officers conducted a search of a correctional officer just as she arrived at work. The officers found she was attempting to bring more than 16 ounces of methamphetamines hidden in bags of potato chips.

