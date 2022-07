One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama Highway 9 in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place around 2:55pm, and involved a 1998 Chevrolet being driven by a male resident of Tupelo, Mississippi and a 2022 Ford driven by a female resident of Gaylesville. The driver of the Chevy escaped injury; but the driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment after that vehicle overturned in the crash.

GAYLESVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO