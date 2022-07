COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a serious traffic accident. Officers on the scene found a tow truck with a car on its deck had crashed into an SUV that was trying to cross E. Pikes Peak Ave. During the crash, the tow truck struck the SUV in the driver’s side door and pushed the SUV east of the intersection before stopping.

1 DAY AGO