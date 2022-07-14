ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Discovery Renews Contracts of Top Executives Gunnar Wiedenfels and Bruce Campbell

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
Warner Bros. Discovery renewed contracts for two of its most senior executives, Gunnar Wiedenfels, its chief financial officer, and Bruce Campbell, its chief revenue and strategy officer, ensuring that two of CEO David Zaslav’s key lieutenants will be around for the next few years of the company’s early steps as the newly combined aggregate of the former WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications.

The company said it had extended Wiedenfels’ term through July 10, 2026, and Campbell’s contract through July 8, 2025. Campbell’s annual salary was raised to $2.5 million per year, compared with previous compensation of $1.8 million per year, while Wiedenfels’ compensation was raised to $2 million a year, compared with $1.7 million per year. Campbell’s target annual bonus was increased from 150% of his base salary to 200% of his base salary. Campbell’s target annual bonus was increased from 150% of his base salary to 200% of his base salary.

Campbell oversees advertising sales, distribution revenue and content licensing in the United States, while globally leading corporate development and strategy; streaming platform agreements; legal affairs; and consumer products and experiences. Wiedenfels supervises Warner Bros. Discovery’s finances; global enterprise tech and broadcast operations; facilities, security; and studio operations.

Before joining Discovery in 2007, Campbell was executive vice president of business development for NBCUniversal, where he was responsible for strategic planning and corporate transactions. He helped enact a series of acquisitions there, including Telemundo in 2002 and Vivendi Universal Entertainment in 2004. He also played a role in negotiating the online video joint venture with News Corp that became Hulu.

Wiedenfels joined Discovery in 2017, following seven years in executive management roles at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE in Munich, Germany.

