Elections

Tory leadership: Truss gains right-wing votes as Sunak and Mordaunt are on top

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
 4 days ago

Liz Truss was picking up support from the Tory right after Suella Braverman was eliminated from an increasingly bitter leadership race that saw Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt bolster their positions as frontrunners.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, came out on top of Thursday’s voting, and in second was Ms Mordaunt, who was bearing the brunt of the attacks from rival camps as she gained the most momentum.

Ms Braverman, the Attorney General, fared the worst in the second round and was eliminated to leave five contenders.

She came out in support of Ms Truss, describing the Foreign Secretary as the “best person to unleash the opportunities of Brexit” and deliver tax cuts, as the right of the party seeks to rally round a single candidate.

Taking influential Tory Steve Baker’s vote with her, it was a blow to Kemi Badenoch, who was facing pressure to pull out and back Ms Truss to keep Mr Sunak or Ms Mordaunt out of No 10.

Sources close to Ms Braverman told the PA news agency she made the decision after holding talks with Ms Truss.

In a statement, Ms Braverman said: “Liz is the best person to unleash the opportunities of Brexit, and deliver much needed tax cuts.

“I’m confident she will defend free speech, champion equality of opportunity and take a robust line on illegal immigration.”

Mr Sunak picked up 101 votes, Ms Mordaunt 83, Ms Truss 64, Ms Badenoch 49 and Tom Tugendhat 32.

Ms Braverman had 27 votes, five fewer than she had in Wednesday’s first round of the contest despite the field being smaller on Thursday.

Mr Baker, who had been backing Ms Braverman, told PA: “Suella has my complete loyalty. What she has decided, I will support.”

Mr Tugendhat also dropped five votes but insisted he would not quit the race as the remaining contenders progress to a round of televised debates.

“I have never turned down a challenge because the odds were against me. I don’t plan to start now,” the senior backbencher said.

Ms Mordaunt gained the most votes, adding 16 from Wednesday’s total.

Mr Sunak won an extra 13 votes and is closing in on the 120 votes required to guarantee a place in the final two, who will face a vote of the Tory membership to decide the next party leader and prime minister.

Ms Truss, who made a campaign launch speech earlier on Thursday, gained 14 votes but will hope that she can serve as a standard-bearer for the party’s right, picking up supporters from not only Ms Braverman but also Ms Badenoch.

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost, who does not get a vote as a Tory peer, came out in support of Ms Truss, urging Ms Badenoch to pull out of the contest so there can be “unity among free marketeers”.

“Kemi and Suella Braverman set out convincing programmes, with differing emphases, for change. But Liz’s depth of experience, her energy and ideas – as well as the simple fact she has the most votes of the three – put her in the lead.

“It is now time for pragmatism. I urge Kemi to stand down in return for a serious job in a Truss administration.”

He also stepped up his attacks on Ms Mordaunt, saying she was “absent on parade” when he worked with her on post-Brexit negotiations last year.

Ms Badenoch said she is “disappointed” that Ms Braverman was not backing her and suggested an offer of a future Cabinet job could have been behind the decision.

“I know people want to support the person that they think is most likely to give them a job, or who has been there the longest, that’s the easy thing to do, the tough thing to do is to take a risk and try something different,” she told LBC radio.

Ms Braverman earlier singled out Ms Mordaunt for criticism, accusing her of failing to stand up for women in her apparent support of trans rights issues and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer”.

“My perception of Penny is she takes a different view to me when it comes to gender ideology and the position of trans, for example I think she said a trans woman is a woman, I disagree with that,” she told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

The attack was the latest in a contest which became increasingly vicious on Thursday, with allies of Ms Truss seizing on comments from Lord Frost about Ms Mordaunt’s competence.

“I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary,” he told TalkTV.

“She wasn’t fully accountable, she wasn’t always visible. Sometimes I didn’t even know where she was. This became such a problem that, after six months, I had to ask the Prime Minister to move her on and find somebody else to support me.”

Allies of Ms Mordaunt said she had “nothing but respect” for Lord Frost despite his scathing attack on her.

A source in the Mordaunt campaign said: “Penny will always fight for Brexit and always has.”

The former minister’s remarks were highlighted by the Truss campaign, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke saying: “Lord Frost’s warning is a really serious one. Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

Mr Clarke told Sky News: “It is telling, I think, where current members of the Government are placing their support.

“That is reflected in a number of very senior ministers’ decisions about who to support in this race – they are not backing Ms Mordaunt.”

Former cabinet minister David Davis, a supporter of Ms Mordaunt, criticised the “black ops” being directed at her.

“I wouldn’t describe it as friendly fire,” he said. “It’s absolutely clockwork – you get to the point that somebody gets ahead and looks to be the real challenger and then the black op starts, the incoming fire starts.”

Channel 4 said all five candidates have confirmed they will take part in its debate on Friday night, with further televised clashes scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

The next round of voting is due on Monday, with subsequent rounds if required until two candidates are left, who will then battle it out over the summer to win the support of Conservative members. Their choice of the next prime minister will be announced on September 5.

Boris Johnson will then formally tender his resignation to the Queen to make way for his successor the following day.

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

What time is the latest Tory leadership vote today?

The next round of voting in the Conservative Party leadership contest takes place on Thursday, with the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister heating up nicely.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak appears to be the clear front-runner, securing 88 votes in the first round and picking up the support of Jeremy Hunt after he dropped out of the running on Wednesday, joining the likes of Sir Gavin Williamson, Oliver Dowden, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay in endorsing the candidate.However, Mr Sunak endured a torrid time on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday morning as anchor Justin...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson strips Tory whip from critic Tobias Ellwood

Boris Johnson has stripped the Tory party whip from senior MP Tobias Ellwood after he refused to support the Government in the vote of confidence.The act of vengeance means the long-time critic of the Prime Minister will no longer be able to vote alongside fellow MPs in the Conservative leadership election.Mr Ellwood, the former minister who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, was kicked out of the parliamentary Tory party after abstaining in Monday’s confidence vote.A spokeswoman for the Tory whips office said: “Tobias Ellwood MP has lost the Conservative Party whip following his failure to vote in support of the Government in the confidence vote last night.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
The Independent

Johnson defends his leadership at his final Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson used his final Cabinet meeting to defend his record in office as Tory leadership contenders sought to break from the policies he championed.The Prime Minister said his decision to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to tackle climate change was right, even though it had become “unfashionable” – the target has been criticised by some of his potential successors because of the economic risk.The leadership rivals – Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch – have also clashed over how to address the cost-of-living crisis, but Mr Johnson said the “fundamental strength” of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Ellwood stripped of whip as rivals fight for second place in vote

Boris Johnson has stripped the Tory party whip from senior MP Tobias Ellwood for his “failure to support” the government in Monday’s confidence vote.As a result of the defence committee chair’s abstention, he will no longer be able to cast a vote in the Conservative leadership election - meaning Penny Mordaunt, who had Mr Ellwood’s backing, will lose a vote.The long-time critic of Mr Johnson said he is “very sorry” to lose the whip, but argued he was unable to return from a meeting with the president of Moldova due to “unprecedented disruption”.It comes as Tory MPs will vote...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Italy is used to crises, but this one is tough

Italy has seen dozens of governments since the end of World War II, so it's very accustomed to political crises. But the tumult now roiling its political parties is playing out differently as Premier Mario Draghi's future as the nation's leader hangs in the balance.Draghi's offered to resign last week after a coalition partner, the populist 5-Star Movement, boycotted an important Senate vote. But Italy's president declined to accept the resignation — for now, at least. Draghi is not a politician, and in his 17 months in office at the helm of an unusual “national unity” government, he has...
EUROPE
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Uk#Tory
The Independent

Tory MPs to vote again as Truss, Mordaunt and Badenoch fight for second place

Tory MPs will vote again on Tuesday in the Conservative leadership contest, as the race for second place intensifies with Rishi Sunak’s place in the final two looking largely secure.Penny Mordaunt, who last week created a significant lead over Liz Truss, now faces a difficult two days as she tries to boost her support among MPs after dropping a vote in the third ballot on Monday evening.Despite signs of slowed momentum, Ms Mordaunt was still able to fend off a challenge by Ms Truss, receiving 82 votes to the Foreign Secretary’s 71 in the latest ballot.The vote, on an...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory members don’t care about net zero ‘because 90% will be dead’, Conservative MP says

Tory party members care little about whether the UK hits ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050 “because 90 per cent of them will be dead”, a Conservative MP says.Chris Skidmore admitted a survey which put the climate emergency at the bottom of the list for the people who will choose the next prime minister is “rather depressing”.But he said it could be turned around if the debate is recast – to ram home the need to take immediate action to bring down emissions, rather than by the middle of the century.“They would say that because, when you cast the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson claims he has delivered on ‘every single promise’ as he’s cheered on by Tory MPs

Boris Johnson claimed he had “delivered on every single promise” as he defended his record at No 10 and sought to persuade Conservatives to back the government in Monday’s confidence vote.The outgoing PM attempted to polish his legacy by telling the Commons he had led “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times”, which had overcome “adversity on a scale we haven’t seen for centuries”.Cheered on by Tory MPs, Mr Johnson said his party would soon “coalesce in loyalty” around a new leader – but also hinted that he would soon speak out against the Tory rebels who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.
SOCIETY
